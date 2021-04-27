10-foot-tall concrete letters to be installed welcoming people into SF's Bayview

10-foot-tall letters spelling out "BAYVIEW" were installed Monday off Third Street, near Meade Avenue.
It is a community-designed initiative by the Bayview Community Parks Project.
The engineering firm behind it says the letters are designed to be visible from the Bayshore freeway.
"We wanted to create a special sort of identity for the Bayview," said Phillip Gangan, HOK Marketing Coordinator. "It's one of the biggest neighborhoods here in the city, but has been historically marginalized and neglected over the years and so hopefully this creates a new identity and a new gateway into this part of San Francisco."
Each letter is made of cast-in-place concrete and will be covered in tile that comes from the neighborhood.
"The individual letters will be overlaid with mosaic tile whose colors celebrate the community's African and Native American heritage," according to a press release.
Landscaping will also be added to the area, including a grove of Bay trees.