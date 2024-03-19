SF mayor calls SFPD to release video in 2023 fatal attack of 63-year-old Chinese woman

San Francisco police have reopened their investigation into the case of the 63-year-old Chinese immigrant who died from her injuries last July.

San Francisco police have reopened their investigation into the case of the 63-year-old Chinese immigrant who died from her injuries last July.

San Francisco police have reopened their investigation into the case of the 63-year-old Chinese immigrant who died from her injuries last July.

San Francisco police have reopened their investigation into the case of the 63-year-old Chinese immigrant who died from her injuries last July.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police have reopened their investigation into the case of the 63-year-old Chinese immigrant who died from her injuries last July after she was pushed to the ground in Bayview.

Police previously deemed the death to be accidental.

This past weekend, Mayor London Breed called for SFPD to release surveillance video from that incident when the time is right.

Meanwhile, a woman was just arrested, accused of assaulting an older Asian woman in Bayview on March 4.

Community members believe the cases are connected.

"The community is also in pain right now especially the seniors," said Rex Tabora.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Tabora works with Asian seniors through his nonprofit group called APACC -Asian Pacific American Community Center in Bayview. His group has dealt with attacks against the elderly in the past.

"I got involved 20 years ago. When an elderly Asian man was throw off muni platform. Another was attacked by a group of teens in visitation valley," said Tabora.

Last July, San Francisco police say a 63-year-old woman, Yanfang Wu was shoved to ground in the Bayview by another woman. Officers didn't know who that other woman was.

Wu later died from her injuries and police considered the death to be an accident.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan tried to save 63-year-old woman shoved, killed in SF's Bayview

We're hearing from a good Samaritan who tried to save a 63-year-old woman who was fatally attacked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.

Police tell ABC7 News they recently reopened the case because of new evidence. But they won't say what that evidence is.

Just last week, police arrested 43-year-old Thea Hopkins in connection with an assault on a 71-year-old Chinese woman in the Bayview.

The incident happened by the Gilman Playground

MORE: Resources to help the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community

The District Attorney's office says Hopkins is charged with assault and elder abuse for that March 4th incident.

Community members believe Hopkins may be connected to last July's incident because of some similarities between the two attacks.

MORE: 84-year-old killed after horrific daytime attack caught on video in San Francisco

(WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some.) An 84-year old man is dead after a horrific daytime attack in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood. Police say their suspect Antoine Watson, 19, attacked the senior along Anza Vista and Fortuna avenues Thursday morning.

But police won't say if that's indeed the case.

On Sunday, Mayor London Breed on Facebook called for the Police Chief to release surveillance video from last July's incident.

Mayor Breed wrote:

"I believe in transparency and stand with the API community for justice for all victims and survivors of hate incidents. As soon as possible, I want the video released."

MORE: 89-year-old grandma, who was brutally attacked on San Francisco playground, dies 1 year later

A great-grandmother who was brutally beaten at a Visitacion Valley park, has passed away, according to her family. There is a GoFundMe account to help her family pay for the funeral.

Chief William Scott responded on "X" posting:

"The SFPD will release the video in this case as Mayor Breed requested... after the investigation is complete and we've determined it will not interfere with the investigation or potential prosecution."

"It is very frustrating because the Asian community has been living with fear for way too long. I also understand the police has to conduct a fair investigation," said Tabora.

Janice Li is with the Coalition for Safety Community and Justice.

"Let's learn from these cases. Let's figure out where there systemic failures was there a lack of information. Where can our law enforcement, where can our cities step up? where can our community based organizations engage? Because we know our communities are really concerned. We don't want this violence happening in our community," said Li.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live