EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan tried to save 63-year old woman shoved, killed in SF's Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're hearing from a good Samaritan who tried to save the life of an older woman who was fatally attacked in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.

San Francisco Police say a 63-year-old woman was pushed to the ground from behind around 6:40 p.m. on Monday in the area of 3rd Street and Egbert.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim spoke exclusively to an auto mechanic named Braulio Reyes who was in the neighborhood at the time of the incident. While he didn't see the actual push, he did notice a suspect yell at the 63-year old. Reyes said he wanted to run after the suspect, but then noticed the woman on the ground, bleeding from her head.

"She was not responsive but she had a pulse, her pulse was low... it was heartbreaking I thought she was going to live," says Reyes.

He said the woman's husband, who speaks Chinese, didn't know what to do, so Reyes called 911.

The woman died Wednesday at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. SFPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

