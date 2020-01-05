89-year-old grandma, who was brutally attacked on San Francisco playground, dies 1 year later

SAN FRANCISCO -- A great-grandmother who was brutally beaten at a Visitacion Valley park in San Francisco has passed away, according to her family.

89-year-old Yik Oi Huang was out exercising when she was attacked at a playground and left to die.

On a GoFundMe page, the family says she died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 4:45 pm at Laguna Honda Hospital.

"She suffered through the massive pain and had been clinging for her life courageously," the page said.

RELATED: 88-year old woman brutally beaten in San Francisco park, granddaughters seek change

Her family has spent the last year working tirelessly to raise awareness and make the community safer, and were planning an event for the one-year anniversary of the attack when Grandma Huang passed away.

The Healing through Compassion & Solidarity Silent Sit-In, will still take place on January 8 from 7:30 am - 10:00 am, "to remember the time of the incident, to shine light to the trauma, to heal our hearts, and to turn pain into purpose by building solidarity across the communities."

The family is also seeking assistance in paying for her funeral. Go here to contribute to their GoFundMe.

Although an arrest has been made if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

