Car chase, crash near SF Moscone Center leads to arrest of Oakland homicide suspect, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Oakland homicide suspect is in custody after a car chase and crash in San Francisco.

The pursuit came to an end near the Moscone Center at 3rd Street and Howard Street.

It began in Redwood City when CHP officers tried to pull the driver over.

He led them on a pursuit that moved from the highway to the streets in San Francisco.

Police say after the crash, the driver tried to get away on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

