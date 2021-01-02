SF's historic Cliff House restaurant vandalized one day after closure

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's historic Cliff House restaurant was vandalized just a day after closing permanently.

Pictures submitted from a viewer show large black letters spray painted on the iconic white walls. City staff were seen painting over the graffiti on Friday.

Just 24 hours prior on New Year's Eve, the iconic sign was removed from the building.

RELATED: Boarded up hotels, empty restaurants: A look at the final day of 2020 in San Francisco

Cliff House, which first opened in 1896, announced in early December that the restaurant would close permanently at the end of the year.

MORE: After 70 years, Lafayette's El Charro Mexican restaurant announces it's shutting down

The owners, Dan and Mary Hountalas, say the closure was caused by delays from the National Park Service in reaching a long-term operating contract. The owners added that the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the problems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobusinesssan francisco bayvandalismstore closingrestaurantcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: CA records 2nd highest new case total in 1 day
Defiant Napa restaurant offers in-person dining
New Mexico town says farewell to 2020 with dumpster fire
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Monterey County, felt in San Jose
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' Calif. New Year's parties
Nancy Pelosi's SF home vandalized overnight
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K relief fails
Show More
Ted Cruz plans objection to Electoral College certification
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
US inches closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
Should pregnant women get the vaccine? Medical experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News