After 70 years, Lafayette's El Charro Mexican restaurant announces it's shutting down

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Another beloved business in the Bay Area is closing. A few weeks ago it was San Francisco's iconic Cliff House -- now it's El Charro restaurant in Lafayette.

The family-owned business has been serving the East Bay for more than 70 years and, on Tuesday morning, they announced their permanent closure. Their last day will be on New Year's Day.
Loyal customers will miss their jalapeno chicken enchiladas, margaritas, and their special blue cheese garlic dip.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce El Charro Mexican Dining, a Lafayette community staple of 70+ years, will be permanently closed beginning this Friday, January 1st, 2021. We will remain open for takeout beginning tomorrow and Thursday. Our last day of business will be New Year's Eve. Thank you to everyone for your support and encouragement not only in this past difficult year but for all of the years we have been blessed to share together. It's been a pleasure to be a part of the memories you have made with your friends and family, which will always remain with us all, indefinitely."
