'It's a miracle': Historic World War II ship saved from 4-alarm fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 45

The fire, which was reported around 4:40 a.m., was considered contained as of 11:30 a.m. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon. Tourists, residents and swimmers are asked to stay away from the area.
The flames were intense, jumping 100 feet into the early morning sky. A rear portion of Pier 45, fully engulfed.
People from across the city captured video of the blaze which started in the early morning and 150 firefighters were battling to put it out.
"Unfortunately, this building is a complete loss, all four corners collapsed inward, " said SFFD Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter.
The fire left haze and plumes of smoke over San Francisco and could be seen from other parts of the Bay Area.
The SFFD says the fire was burning above and below the historic pier, made of concrete and wood, built in 1926.
There were tense moments on the Bay as the fireboat St. Francis fought to save the historic WWII ship, the SS Jeremiah O'brien from ruin. She was docked just feet from the fire.
"If there's anything positive, we were able to save the Jeremiah O'Brien, now with more emphasis on Memorial Day," Baxter added.
The ship, which is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II, stormed Normandy on D-Day in 1944. The ship docks by the pier and is a popular tourist attraction.
"Our firefighters absolutely saved the SS Jeremiah O'Brien during this fire as flames were pinching on the side of this vessel," said Baxter.
The ship's captain was beyond grateful.
"It sounds corny but that was my reaction - it's a miracle, that's because of the fire department, " said Capt. Cavan Lesieur.
A seafood distributor at Pier 45 said on Instagram Saturday morning that the fire has caused about $15,000 in damage. The fire damaged trucks and equipment at Water2Table, which receives and distributes fresh fish to Bay Area businesses.
Joe Conte with Water2Table spoke to ABC7 and said the fire could be "disastrous for the local fishing community."
Conte said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Water2Table is distributing food directly to consumers.
"This is critical," he said, adding that there are about 15 businesses like Water2Table along the wharf.
He adds that fish from Fisherman's Wharf is shipped state and nationwide.
"I'm hoping we can get on to that pier soon," he said.
Conte said another concern is that the power is out along the pier. He said there is "millions" of dollars worth of fish in facilities along the pier.
A total of 150 firefighters and 50 fire apparatus responded to the scene. One firefighter was injured in the fire with a severe laceration to the hand and transported to a local hospital.
It's unclear what ignited the flames and investigators are now working to learn the cause and origin of the fire. Officials are looking at surveillance footage/
According to Baxter, evacuations were underway at adjacent commercial warehouses during the fire and his crews were evacuated when walls began collapsing in the warehouse during the fire fight.
"To our knowledge ... nobody is supposed to be in the building and we are hoping ... that there is no victim," he said.
The warehouse, which holds fish processing equipment and a few offices, is typically unoccupied at night. But Baxter notes homeless people have been seen in buildings and warehouses in the area.
Authorities are also looking at the structural integrity of the pier to make sure it is safe.
Video earlier from the scene shows massive flames along the pier and San Francisco's skyline.
