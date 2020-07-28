5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in San Francisco's SOMA

The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and South Van Ness, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
Fire officials say it started in a roofing supply building and quickly spread to five other buildings, including a sheriff's building.
It involved two city blocks.
#UPDATE: 6 buildings burned in 5-alarm fire in #SOMA - Folsom/13th street. 1 firefighter injured - expected to be ok.— StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) July 28, 2020
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/LmyJvUdFSu
📸: Natalie Cirigliano pic.twitter.com/8p7zmaws6x
Crews went into defensive mode to stop it from spreading, according to SFFD.
One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Officials say the fire burned in occupied and unoccupied buildings, leaving about 100 workers displaced.
PG&E has shut off power to the area.
As of 9 a.m., the fire was 75% contained.
SF Fire says they have this fire 75% contained and they have stopped it from advancing. pic.twitter.com/cjRCibBJsj— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020
This is Winston- he had to be evacuated from the VCA Veterinarian Hospital located near this morning’s fire in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/aw4NhMjEwl— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020
6 buildings are involved in this fire at 14th and S Van Ness. 1 firefighter is hurt but is expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/7hvf1xrKez— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020
Briefing just now from SF fire. They say the six buildings that burned are all oommercial. One is a roofing company, another is a sheriff’s building. No other details at this time. pic.twitter.com/b8DumLRLRY— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020