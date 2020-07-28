5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in San Francisco's SOMA

#UPDATE: 6 buildings burned in 5-alarm fire in #SOMA - Folsom/13th street. 1 firefighter injured - expected to be ok.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/LmyJvUdFSu



📸: Natalie Cirigliano pic.twitter.com/8p7zmaws6x — StephanieABC7 (@StephanieABC7) July 28, 2020

SF Fire says they have this fire 75% contained and they have stopped it from advancing. pic.twitter.com/cjRCibBJsj — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

This is Winston- he had to be evacuated from the VCA Veterinarian Hospital located near this morning’s fire in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/aw4NhMjEwl — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

6 buildings are involved in this fire at 14th and S Van Ness. 1 firefighter is hurt but is expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/7hvf1xrKez — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

Briefing just now from SF fire. They say the six buildings that burned are all oommercial. One is a roofing company, another is a sheriff’s building. No other details at this time. pic.twitter.com/b8DumLRLRY — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple businesses are damaged after a five alarm fire broke out in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood near the Central Freeway Tuesday morning, fire officials said.The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and South Van Ness, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.Fire officials say it started in a roofing supply building and quickly spread to five other buildings, including a sheriff's building.It involved two city blocks.Crews went into defensive mode to stop it from spreading, according to SFFD.One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.Officials say the fire burned in occupied and unoccupied buildings, leaving about 100 workers displaced.PG&E has shut off power to the area.As of 9 a.m., the fire was 75% contained.