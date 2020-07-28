5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in San Francisco's SOMA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple businesses are damaged after a five alarm fire broke out in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood near the Central Freeway Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of 14th Street and South Van Ness, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire officials say it started in a roofing supply building and quickly spread to five other buildings, including a sheriff's building.

It involved two city blocks.



Crews went into defensive mode to stop it from spreading, according to SFFD.

One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Officials say the fire burned in occupied and unoccupied buildings, leaving about 100 workers displaced.

PG&E has shut off power to the area.

As of 9 a.m., the fire was 75% contained.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosffdbuilding firebusinessfirefirefightersfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
LIVE: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims remembered
WATCH TODAY: CA officials to give COVID-19 update
LIVE: AG Barr testifies at much-anticipated House hearing
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
SF restaurant receives online order with racial slurs, insults
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. to consider fines for health order violations
Santa Cruz County businesses pivot to outdoor operations
How affordable housing Is being reimagined during the coronavirus crisis
Rents declining, but out of work renters struggle to keep up
3 LA County businesses shut down after COVID-19 outbreaks
More TOP STORIES News