Politics

SF Giants owner requests his donation back from Congresswoman Boebert after Capitol riot

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are new developments on Tuesday in a controversial political donation by the principal owner of the San Francisco Giants.

The Chronicle reports that Charles B. Johnson wants a $5,600 donation to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to be returned.

Boebert has been criticized for tweeting the location of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the violent Jan. 6 insurgence at the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Giants owners, executives pledging additional $700K to game-day staff

Johnson and his wife made the donations back in September.

He released a statement Friday fully rejecting any support for Boebert.

"Like most of the country, I watched in dismay as our Capitol was overrun last week," Johnson said in that statement. "I hope that those who engaged in or encouraged violence are held accountable for their behavior."

RELATED: San Francisco Giants Co-Owner asking for donation back from controversial Senate candidate

He also said that his donations in general do not reflect the values of the Giants team.

"I have a long history of giving political contributions to Republican and some Democratic candidates who share my strong belief in a free market system," he said. "My contributions are mine alone and are not associated in any way with the San Francisco Giants."
politicssan franciscopolitical scandalsan francisco giantsriotus capitolpoliticscongresswomencongressdonations
