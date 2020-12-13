Society

San Francisco photographer captures magical proposal and hopes you can identify the lucky couple

By
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Francisco photographer is hoping someone can help identify the couple in a stunning image she took at Sutro Baths showing a man on bended knee, proposing to his partner.

Denise Cottin is a photographer and vice president of curriculum at the Academy of Art University and is a graduate of their photography program. She says she was taking images around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when suddenly she captured the shot.

"I was really caught up in the moment I did get a little emotional because, you know, I had this beautiful scene with the heart and just to be witness to this couple special moment was really emotional for me."



When asked if she just got lucky with the shot? She says it's a combination of factors.

"Being prepared and having the expertise that when you're presented with the opportunity, you capture it." smiles Cottin.

Cottin hopes either the newly engaged couple come forward so she can share the image with them or someone can offer some leads to who they are.
