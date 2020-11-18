Police shooting investigation underway near San Francisco's Westfield mall

The city issued an alert at 5:20 p.m. and said that emergency crews are on scene near Westfield San Francisco Centre.
Traffic delays should be expected in the area and motorists should consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit 511.
Trains are not stopping at Powell St. due to police activity. The station is closed.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 18, 2020
ABC7 News has been told Westfield mall is still open, however, customers can only enter and exit from the Bloomingdale's side.
