SF street vendor whose cart was pushed by city worker receives thousands of dollars in support

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been a week since a San Francisco Public Works employee was caught on video pushing a street vendor's cart. On Monday, that street vendor is speaking for the first time.

"I was embarrassed. It was humiliating. I started thinking I just got here," said Juan Carlos Ramirez, in Spanish.

After the incident, Juan Carlos describes being shocked. He says he doesn't even remember seeing the public works employee running towards him.

"All the vendors left. People started spreading all across. I went somewhere else and I'm pulling my cart. I felt like somebody pushed it. I turned around and all my food was on the ground," said Ramirez.

This video went viral after a group of community organizers demanded for the city to intervene. Over the weekend, those organizers surprised Juan Carlos Ramirez with hundreds of people from across the Bay Area who wanted to meet him and buy hot dogs from him and his family.

"The video was awful so we decided to plan a buyout for him because pretty much when he pushed his cart. It's like you pushed everything he had because that is how he pays the bills. That is how he puts food on the table for his kids. That is how he pays rent," said Christian Fregoso, community organizer.

In a matter of hours, Juan Carlos sold 250 hot dogs in a parking lot in Alameda.

"(No pense que tenia tanto apoyo. Una fila.) I didn't imagine that I had so much support. There was a long line," said Ramirez.

In a video, Juan Carlos can be seeing thanking everyone for supporting his family. Online many have donated over $5,000 on a GoFundMe page.

"Juan Carlos when he was there he didn't expect that turn out. Especially him. He didn't expect that big turnout. He was just super happy. He couldn't believe it," said Fregoso.

Last week, the San Francisco Public Works department apologized for the employee's actions. On Monday in a joint statement with the city, the department said in part:

"When City staff enforce street vending rules - issuing permits, upholding health codes and keeping the right of way accessible and safe - we are doing this work on behalf of the public to maintain a healthy and safe environment for all."

Juan Carlos is hoping for other vendors to also get help saying many have been mistreated by city workers.

"(Que se haga justicia en como actuo.) I would like to see justice because of how he acted," said Ramirez.

Juan Carlos says he is hoping to get a permit soon and start a food business.

