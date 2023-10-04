Video shows San Francisco city worker knocking over hot dog vendor's cart

An investigation is now underway into a San Francisco Public Works employee caught on video knocking over a hot dog vendor's cart.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An investigation is now underway into a San Francisco Public Works employee caught on video knocking over a street vendor's cart.

In a video that has now gone viral, a San Francisco Public Works employee can be seen pushing a street vendors cart. Condiments, hot dogs and bell peppers ended up on the ground while the worker can be seen picking up some of his cooking tools.

"Yo les dije que nosotros compramos lo que vendemos," (We purchase everything that we are selling. I have receipts) said Ana Escoto, street vendor.

We went to Fisherman's Wharf area where the incident took place and didn't find any street vendor's. On Pier 33, we met six street vendors selling hot dogs and fruit. They confirmed knowing the vendor in the video and said public works employees have been confiscating many of their carts.

"Last month, the city took six carts," said Escoto.

In a statement, the city's health department said their workers are trained on de-escalation techniques. And regarding the video, released a statement in part:

"We are still looking into what led up to that moment and the events that preceded, we strive to treat members of the public with respect during permit enforcement operations. We train our employees in de-escalation techniques with the goal of diffusing tense situations. In this circumstance, we did not meet that threshold and we apologize."

Milca Casimir said they feel harassed and mistreated. She said this has happened before and showed us video of another public works employee they said pushed a cart to the ground a month ago.

"Several times. It hasn't been the first time," said Casimir.

Supervisor Ronen's office denounced the act and confirmed that the city's street vending ordinance is there to check that people have receipts of items they are selling but that doesn't include food.

"At this point, we are still waiting on public works to issue their orders on how they are going to issue permits for food vending. At this moment, there are no permitted food vendors in San Francisco," said Santiago Lesma, Hilary Ronen's office.

Luz Pena: "So no one has permits?"

Santiago Lesma: "Not for selling food, no. There are food trucks that have different permits but hot dog vendors, people selling fruit on the street currently no one of them are permitted."

San Francisco's Department of Public Health said they do requires a permit for any street vendor to sell food in San Francisco:

"The Environmental Health Branch (EHB) also issues permits to mobile food vendors to lower the risk of foodborne illness and protect public health. All permitted vendors display a current year decal."

Several street vendors said they would like permits.

San Francisco Public Works statement:

"We are continuing the investigation into the incident on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in which one of our street inspectors working a multi-agency unpermitted food vending operation can be seen on video pushing over a street vendor's hot dog cart.

While we are still looking into what led up to that moment and the events that preceded, we strive to treat members of the public with respect during permit enforcement operations. We train our employees in de-escalation techniques with the goal of diffusing tense situations. In this circumstance, we did not meet that threshold and we apologize.

Once the investigation is concluded, we will take appropriate action, in accordance with the City's employee policies and procedures"

San Francisco Department of Public Health statement:

"SFDPH Environmental Health Branch issues permits to food facilities that include but are not limited to restaurants, Caterers, Cottage Food Operations, Farmers Markets, Licensed Health Care Facilities, Mobile Food Facilities, Pop-ups, and Temporary Food Facilities.

The Environmental Health Branch (EHB) also issues permits to mobile food vendors to lower the risk of foodborne illness and protect public health. All permitted vendors display a current year decal.

The Department of Public Health requires a permit for any street vendor to sell food in San Francisco. The attached pamphlets on sidewalk food vending has information on how to get a Health Permit to operate as well as how to get assistance. The San Francisco Permit Center is located at 49 S. Van Ness where anyone who wants to obtain permits can receive assistance from all of the City permitting departments at one convenient location. In addition, the City has a first year-free program which allows new businesses to obtain permits at no cost for their first year of operation."

