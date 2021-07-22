Society

Video: Small explosion at unpermitted food cart at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco supervisors have passed a plan to create a permit program for vendors at Fisherman's Wharf.
Small explosion at unpermitted Fisherman's Wharf food cart

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco supervisors have passed a plan to create a permit program for vendors at Fisherman's Wharf.

RELATED: San Francisco cracking down on illegal vendors at Fisherman's Wharf

The vote comes amid concerns about the growing illegal outdoor market at the wharf.

New video shows the risks that come with unpermitted vendors. A small gas tank exploded at Pier 41 Wednesday as two visitors were trying to buy food.

RELATED: Here's what San Francisco is doing to address vendor safety after unlicensed food cart explodes
The San Francisco Fire Department says inspectors shut down numerous illegal vendors at Fisherman's Wharf Thursday following a safety scare.



No one had major injuries.

"As soon as it exploded, all the other food carts left," said Randall Scott of Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District. "They disappeared. It's a big problem."

On Monday, we talked to the CEO of Pier 39 about the illegal vendors. He raised concerns about unrefrigerated food and alcohol being served without ID checks.

