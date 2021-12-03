LGBTQ+

SF Transgender Initiatives director steps down to focus on national policy

EMBED <>More Videos

Director of SF's Trans Initiatives shares how to be an ally

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's only transgender department head is leaving the city to focus on shaping national policy.

Clair Farley is stepping down after four years as Executive Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives.

RELATED: Record number of state bills target transgender rights, advocacy group says

Clair made history as the Office's first Executive Director. It's also the first and only City government office in the U.S. focused on equity initiatives for transgender, non-binary and LGBTQ communities across San Francisco.

ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke to Claire back in March on Transgender Day of Visibility about how to an ally.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

RELATED: San Francisco celebrates 1st transgender district in the world

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolgbtq+lgbtqgaytransgenderlgbt
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+
Swimmer's record sparks conversation on transgender women athletes
Transgender contestant from Oakland makes 'Jeopardy!' history
Finding empowerment with author Ashley T. Brundage
T.J. Osborne shares kiss with boyfriend after CMA win
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News