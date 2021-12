SF Transgender Initiatives director steps down to focus on national policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's only transgender department head is leaving the city to focus on shaping national policy.Clair Farley is stepping down after four years as Executive Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives.Clair made history as the Office's first Executive Director. It's also the first and only City government office in the U.S. focused on equity initiatives for transgender, non-binary and LGBTQ communities across San Francisco.ABC7 Mornings Anchor Reggie Aqui spoke to Claire back in March on Transgender Day of Visibility about how to an ally.