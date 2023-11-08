Expect a lot of officers around Union Square this holiday season, SF mayor says

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced there will be a lot of police officers around Union Square this holiday season.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced there will be a lot of police officers around Union Square this holiday season.

"People will be safe," she said. "We have more police officers, both in uniform officers and plain-clothed officers who will be all around this area."

She and other city leaders are once again cracking down on retail crime. They want people to shop at Union Square this holiday season, so they want people to feel safe and not worry if there are attempts to steal from the stores nearby.

Almost two years ago was when a large group ransacked the Louis Vuitton and walked away with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and left the store with significant damage.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery

Video shows empty SF Louis Vuitton store ransacked by thieves Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

Retail theft is one of the reason why shoppers decided not to shop at Union Square, and is also one of the reasons why several retail stores left downtown San Francisco. They hope adding more police will bring people back to the area.

"The mayor and I stood here after one of the worst looting events this city has ever seen and said we would make it better," Police Chief Bill Scott said. "I think we have done that, but I am by no means saying our work is not done."

People except more police cars around the area as well as some road closures when the bulk of the holiday shopping season arrives. Also, Mayor Breed is hoping the Board of Supervisors approve her resolution to add 400 license plate reader cameras to the San Francisco.

"We are removing the barriers to ensure that technology is used in order to prevent these issues and crimes and other things from happening in the first place," Mayor Breed said.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live