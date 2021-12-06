climate change

Understanding San Francisco's unseasonably warm November, climate change

San Francisco has warmed by two degrees Fahrenheit in the past 50 years, expert says
By and Tim Didion
EMBED <>More Videos

Understanding San Francisco's unseasonably warm November

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If this November seemed unseasonably warm in the Bay Area, it's not your imagination.

In fact, it fits with a pattern that's adding to our understanding of climate change.

In this case data stretching back to the 1970's.

"That big climate change signal really starts to accelerate, so we could do a pretty good job of capturing that relationship between conditions at one location and this big global warming trend," said Andrew Pershing, the Director of Climate Science at the nonprofit Climate Central.

RELATED: Study predicts sea level rise could swamp Bay Area cities at high tide

Their researchers crunched average High temperatures during the month of November from 1970 forward.

They found that San Francisco has warmed by two degrees Fahrenheit in the past 50 years.

"So that's kind of your your average conditions are now about two degrees Fahrenheit warmer. The weather that you're experiencing right now is kind of additional warmth on top of that," Pershing says.

RELATED: Stanford study shows carbon emissions nearing pre-pandemic levels as economy rebounds

And there could be more ahead.

He says that increase mimics a nationwide pattern, showing more warming statistically during winter months with regional patterns differing because of influences like ocean temperatures and latitude.

But Pershing says the critical message is consistent across the country.

RELATED: LED lights, unplug devices, food donations: Ways you can help fight climate change at home

"We're trying to just help people understand the world that we're living in now, right? I mean, we really can't deny it. We're living in a world that's changing. And so I think it's really important for us to try to understand, you know, what shifted how quickly different things have shifted," Pershing said.

The Climate Central research also suggest that San Francisco has warmed slightly more that the global average, again because of regional factors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscoenvironmentbuilding a better bay areasan francisco bayglobal warmingresearchclimate change
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Pipeline operator to pay millions for Walnut Creek spill
How Bay Area students are designing sustainable architecture
Year in Pictures: Behind a few powerful images that captured 2021
CA to require zero emission leaf blowers, lawn mowers by 2024
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News