700 whistles donated to help protect Asian seniors stolen in San Francisco

EMBED >More News Videos Stop AAPI Hate is a movement calling for the end of violence and harassment against Asian Americans. And now, a San Francisco filmmaker is doing his part with a provocative new public service announcement.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Someone stole hundreds of whistles from a group looking to help Asian seniors protect themselves from the recent spike in anti-Asian crimes.Dozens of volunteers have been busy assembling them throughout San Francisco.Organizers left some boxes out in front of a home in the sunset for people to pick up and finish putting together some of the whistles, but someone swiped them. 700 were taken, the group tells ABC7 News.Those behind the project are disappointed."We were sad because people wanted to help the community and help our elders feel safe and then for someone to come by during the day time and just steal whistles that wouldn't benefit them anyway other than having an extra 700 whistles around was kind of heartbreaking," co-organizer Denise Bethel said.The whistle project is still going on and there is a website setup for donations, which you can access here.