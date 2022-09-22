Car plows into another vehicle then apartment building in San Jose, police say

Police say when they came across the car, no one was in it.

SAN JOSE, Calif (KGO) -- San Jose police and fire department are investigating a crash early Thursday morning after a car hit another vehicle then crashes into an apartment.

It happened just around 1:40 a.m. along Senter Rd. near Sylvandale Ave.

Nine people have been displaced and two apartment units will be red tagged due the damage.

"I was sleeping in my bedroom and then I heard the noise, I heard the boom, I thought that the car hit my house and I come out, I saw the whole cabinets and then my kitchen broke loose," said resident Ran Meas.

The accident also caused a loose tire to hit an apartment unit on Senter Rd. causing the glass windows to break and cabinets inside the apartment to fall off its foundation.

But police say when they came across the car, no one was in it.

The Red Cross is also at the scene to assist the residents.

The residents are not injured, authorities say.

The crash is still under investigation.

