San Jose crews battling 2-alarm fire after car crashes into apartment building

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose fire crews are working to put out a 2-alarm blaze that was sparked after a car crashed into an apartment building Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from SJFD, heavy smoke and flames can be seen coming from the building in the 5600 block of Caldor Court.

San Jose fire officials say flames have extended into the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building after the driver struck a gas meter.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

