The bullet had entered Marley's skull and exited below the jaw line, police said back in January. His right paw was also injured.

SJPD seeks 2 suspects after puppy shot in head; $1K reward being offered

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There is a $1,000 reward being put to find two people who shot a dog named Marley in San Jose earlier this year.

Marley, the German Shepherd mix, is recovering in foster care after undergoing intensive medical treatment.

San Jose police say she was shot in the skull and with minimal leads weeks later, they're now asking the public for help.

On Monday, Stacie Shih, Senior Public Information Representative with the San Jose Police Department, described the shooting as "heartless."

Marley, a 10-month-old German Shepherd mix, is recovering from major injuries after being shot through the snout in a San Jose neighborhood.

"When someone senselessly uses a firearm I think that just goes to show the maliciousness of the case," Shih said.

San Jose police say it happened around 6 a.m. on Jan. 11.

They found Marley suffering from a gunshot wound off Ann Darling Drive and McKee Road.

The Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information.

"One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic adult male in his 20s, thin build and at the time was wearing a yellow weather jacket and jeans and unfortunately we don't have a clear description of our second suspect," Shih said.

After the shooting, 11-month-old Marley received emergency care at San Jose Animal Care and services.

Dr. Elizabeth Kather, Medical Director of San Jose Animal Care and Services said with her kind of severe injuries just like a human you first have to treat the shock and then move forward.

"Our amazing medical team jumped into actions and stabilized her - got x-rays found that she was very fortunate that the bullet hadn't hit any major blood vessels," Dr. Kather said.

The community heard about Marley's story and raised enough funds so she could undergo specialized oral surgery at UC Davis Veterinary Medicine.

"The heartfelt feedback from the community has been phenomenal and that's something that I've never encountered before," Dr. Kather said.

Dr. Stephanie Goldschmidt is an Assistant Professor of Dentistry and Oral Surgery with UC Davis Veterinary Medicine.

"You can see that the bullet came in at the top of the snout - exited through the pallet," Goldschmidt said.

The team at UC Davis manufactured splints inside her mouth she had to have for weeks.

"She's been in foster and her foster parents reported that even with the device in her mouth, she still wanted to play so they had to take toys away because she didn't remember she had a broken jaw," Dr. Kather said.

By the end of February, Dr. Kather said the splints were removed and Marley's bones are healing amazingly.

"Looking at her now, you know other than missing a toe you would never know what this dog has went through," Dr. Kather said.

The shooting hasn't dampened Marley's sweet, well-mannered and loving spirit.

She's expected to make a full recovery.

Dr. Kather said severe injuries like Marley's is unfortunately not unique to shelter medicine.

"We see vehicular trauma of animals hit by a car at least one a day, seven days a week, we see cats that are often shot with air rifle pellets, BB guns," Dr. Kather said.

But Dr. Kather said success stories like hers keeps them going.

"As sad as it is to see them come in that way, we get to follow their journey and make them better and when we see they get adopted by a loving family - that's the reward, that's what makes us show up every day to keep at it," Dr. Kather said.

Anyone with information about the cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Lindenberg #4673 or Detective Martinez #4533 of the San Jose Police Assaults Unit via email: 4673@sanjoseca.gov/4533@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4161.

