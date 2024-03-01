Here's what fans can expect on and off the field for SJ Earthquakes' 50th season

Here's what fans can expect on and off the PayPal Park field for San Jose Earthquakes' 50th season.

Here's what fans can expect on and off the PayPal Park field for San Jose Earthquakes' 50th season.

Here's what fans can expect on and off the PayPal Park field for San Jose Earthquakes' 50th season.

Here's what fans can expect on and off the PayPal Park field for San Jose Earthquakes' 50th season.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fifty years of Earthquakes soccer will be celebrated starting this weekend in San Jose.

Two professional soccer teams will call PayPal Park home this year, but the original tenants are back this weekend.

The 2024 homestand for the San Jose Earthquakes begins with a California Clasico against the LA Galaxy.

"It's a game we take very personal," Earthquakes head coach Luchi Gonzalez said. "Fans do, we do, the players, our new players are integrated - they understand the history. We want to take care of business in front of our fans. Rain or shine, they're going to come out and give us a lot of support. They were huge last year and we want to make them proud."

Unfortunately, fans watched as the Quakes fell short of a championship last season following a first-round playoff exit.

MORE: Excitement grows as Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup head to Bay Area in 2026

But the confidence of the players is not shaken. They know the opportunities to win it all are out there.

"Last season, we missed on the details and so that's something to overcome this year," SJ Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel said. "We'll be ready for the playoffs."

"I don't want to call it a pressure," SJ Earthquakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza said. "It's a motivation. At the end of the day, we play 11 on 11 on the field. And anything can happen."

That's what you can expect on the pitch. But off the pitch, we also got to see what fans can expect here in PayPal.

Fun, flavorful and from California is the theme of the menu this year.

From Psycho Donuts to lobster mac and cheese, there will be something for all fans.

MORE: Bay FC announces team's 2024 schedule for inaugural season with NWSL

"We're really looking to provide our fans with all the experiences up in the stands from the concessions, all the way from when they enter the ballpark to when they leave," Oak View Group Hospitality asst. general manager Brian Leone said. "We're bringing a lot of classics locally from the Bay Area as well as from the California coast. So, just a lot of fun, new novelty items for the fans out in games."

Why not? It's a special year.

2024 represents the 50th anniversary of the Earthquakes franchise.

All parts of the organization from fan experience to the players themselves, they want to make sure this year is a great one for San Jose.

"It's a club with so much history, so much good players that played here in this stadium," Espinoza said. "And it's our responsibility to represent San Jose in the best way possible."

And it all starts Saturday at PayPal Park with a 7:30 p.m. kick against the LA Galaxy.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live