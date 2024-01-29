Bay FC announces team's 2024 schedule for inaugural season with NWSL

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay FC, the Bay Area's new women's professional soccer franchise in the National Women's Soccer League, unveiled its full 26-game, 2024 regular-season schedule.

Bay FC will open the season on the road, playing its first-ever match at Angel City FC on March 16. The team will host its inaugural match at PayPal Park on March 30 against the Houston Dash.

The team says it will host several cultural and heritage nights during the season to honor the diversity in the Bay Area, including Asian American Heritage Night, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Night, Pride Night, Juneteenth Night, Latino Heritage Night, and more.

The team's full schedule can be viewed here. More info about tickets for Bay FC's inaugural season can be found here.

