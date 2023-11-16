Professional women's soccer club Bay FC acquires 1st player, signs Santa Clara alum Alex Loera

The first player in the new women's soccer club, Bay FC, has officially signed: Alex Loera, a defensive midfielder and Santa Clara University alumnus.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The first player in Bay FC history has officially signed.

Alex Loera, a defensive midfielder, will be joining the Bay Area's new professional women's soccer team.

"So, so grateful. Just so thankful for all the support," Loera said.

Loera grew up in Thornton, Colorado.

"I think the love for the game just sparked from my parents and just kind of their dedication to when you commit to something you do you're very best," Loera said.

Like Bay FC's co-founders and soccer legends, Danielle Slaton, Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne and Aly Wagner, Loera is a Santa Clara University alum.

In 2020, she led the team as captain to the NCAA Division I National Championship.

On Wednesday, Bay FC held a virtual press conference with General Manager Lucy Rushton.

"For us, I think it's always been to acquire players with Bay Area ties -- has always been something in which has been a real objective and is important to us. Alex joins the club knowing our community understanding the type of football that is so loved here," Rushton said.

Bay FC will now build the club's inaugural roster around Loera who joins the team from the Kansas City Current.

"For us really on so both sides of the ball, Alex is a competitor, she's a winner, and she's a leader in how she plays. So as a founding member of the team, she really does epitomize everything that we stand for," Loera said.

ABC7 News asked how it feels to be the first and only player on a team.

"Yeah it's definitely different, but I also think it's super exciting," Loera said.

Loera has no expectations. She said being adaptable with a new team will be the focus.

"Just having each other's backs and just knowing it's not going to go smooth every time, and it's not going to go smooth always, but as long as we have the right attitude, the right mindset, it's what we make of the situation," she said.

Loera is packing up her apartment in Kansas City and will return to the Bay Area in January.

She's proud to be a part of the newest professional soccer franchise in the Bay Area.

"I think it's so special to bring it to the Bay Area because we are able to give back to the community and the way they've given to us, and so I think that's something I definitely pride myself on is giving back to the community. So I'm looking forward to being able to inspire these young athletes," Loera said.

