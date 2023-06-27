Bay FC's newly-named CEO Brady Stewart spoke on the excitement developing in the Bay Area around the new women's soccer team.

CEO of Bay FC says region's excitement, soccer roots key for new women's team

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Next spring in 2024, the Bay Area's newest sports team will take the field.

Women's soccer team Bay FC will be loaded with some of the world's best talent, fresh off this summer's World Cup.

Some of the biggest names in women's soccer are behind the team, including Brandi Chastain, Danielle Slaton, Leslie Osbourne and Aly Wagner.

The team's newly-named CEO Brady Stewart spoke with ABC7's Jobina Fortson on the excitement developing around the team and sport.

"People say women's soccer is having a moment, I would reframe that and say this is the moment, the revolution for women's soccer," Stewart said.

According to Stewart, the National Women's Soccer League's ticket sales and sponsorships are way up and attendance at games is on-par with men's games.

Stewart explained that the Bay Area is a hotbed for women's soccer and that 35% of the current US National Team has Bay Area roots.

"This is going to be the first women's professional team here in the Bay Area, and it's really significant to have this," she said.

Stewart says they have not announced a home city in the Bay Area, but reiterated that they will be proudly representing the entire region.

"It's one of the most exciting things about the team launch, is just the love that we're feeling from all around the Bay Area, and we want to be a team for the whole Bay Area," Stewart said.

Eventually, the goal is for Bay FC to have its own facility, but when they begin next season, Stewart says they will be at an existing stadium.

In terms of recruitment, the team will be working on building a team once the Women's World Cup ends this summer.

"Our goal is to build an amazing team, build a great team, and we think that given the Bay Area's connections to soccer, Sixth Street's investment in the team, and the overall excitement with soccer that we're going to be able to put together a really great team," Stewart said.

The team will kick off their inaugural season in March 2024.

