SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As sports are slowly making a return, could MLS be on the way this summer? San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Shea Salinas joins Casey, Chris and Digital Producer Julianne -- filling in for Larry (who's on assignment).
On the pod, the crew talks about a potential return of a Major League Soccer season, what that would look like with testing and safety in mind and the training needed to get back.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Shea Salinas of the San Jose Earthquakes joins With Authority
Casey and Shea bond over dad duties in quarantine, Julianne finds out which is better Tex-Mex or California Mexican food and Chris finds out the unique way Shea proposed to his wife (hint: did he really propose after a ski injury?).
All this and much more as Shea and his teammates hope to return to the pitch sooner rather than later.
Check out more With Authority podcasts here.
Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Jose Earthquakes.
SJ Earthquakes star Shea Salinas talks return of MLS, chicken coops, Tex Mex vs. Cali Mex -- With Authority
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News