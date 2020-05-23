With Authority Podcast

SJ Earthquakes star Shea Salinas talks return of MLS, chicken coops, Tex Mex vs. Cali Mex -- With Authority

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As sports are slowly making a return, could MLS be on the way this summer? San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Shea Salinas joins Casey, Chris and Digital Producer Julianne -- filling in for Larry (who's on assignment).

On the pod, the crew talks about a potential return of a Major League Soccer season, what that would look like with testing and safety in mind and the training needed to get back.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: Shea Salinas of the San Jose Earthquakes joins With Authority
Casey and Shea bond over dad duties in quarantine, Julianne finds out which is better Tex-Mex or California Mexican food and Chris finds out the unique way Shea proposed to his wife (hint: did he really propose after a ski injury?).

All this and much more as Shea and his teammates hope to return to the pitch sooner rather than later.

