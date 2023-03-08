WATCH LIVE: SJPD update on man accused of blowing up PG&E transformers

SJPD update on man accused of blowing up PG&E transformers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are expected to release more information about a man accused of blowing up two PG &E transformers.

Police arrested 36-year-old Peter Karasev last week after authorities found a large amount of explosive material inside his home.

Investigators claim he's responsible for two transformer explosions just miles from his home in December and January.

According to court documents, Karasev's wife told investigators that he liked chaos and made comments about attacking infrastructure.

