A man who lived in a San Jose neighborhood with his wife and children is under arrest for possession of explosive materials.

Man arrested for blowing up PG&E transformers in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department is investigating after a suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested. He's now believed to be responsible for blowing up two PG &E transformers.

SJPD says the investigation began with two separate incidents involving explosive devices between December and January.

On Jan. 5, officers responded to the 6000 block of Snell Ave. on a report of a damaged transformer. A PG &E employee said an explosion occurred the night before around 2 a.m.

The employee also said a similar incident happened on Dec. 8, 202 at the 5000 block of Thornwood Dr. in which an explosion caused damage to a transformer.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old San Jose resident Peter Karasev. He's in custody for the possession of explosive materials.

Police say there was so much explosive material in his house that they had to bring in federal resources to help.

In addition to the explosive materials, police say they also believe there was narcotics activity as well.

