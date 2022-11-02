Homeless man killed in San Jose pedestrian crash, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A pedestrian identified as a homeless man was hit and killed Wednesday morning in South San Jose, according to police.

The collision happened at the intersection of Cherry Ave. and Almaden Expressway just after 4:30 a.m.

SJPD says that the victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police say that the driver is cooperating.

This is the 30th pedestrian death and 56th fatal crash in San Jose this year.

