San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days, declares local emergency

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose City Manager Dave Sykes has issued a citywide curfew effective Sunday evening as protests in response to the death of George Floyd continue.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor says citywide curfew is 'absolutely necessary' amid protests

The curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday, May 31 for the next seven days or until further notice.

There will be exceptions to the curfew that allow essential activities to continue, such as for the media, medical service providers and others.

The city has also proclaimed a local emergency to address the civil unrest

Sykes said during a press conference on Sunday, "We obviously want to be able to support our community and their ability to protest. We have seen acts of violence and vandalism and looting and we need to be able to protect all of our residents."

"We should remember that each one of the hundreds of officers who have stood out in these protests has faced a large number of people Some of them who have been very angry," Mayor Liccardo said. "I'm very proud of the exceptional demonstration of restraint by hundreds of our officers and their professionalism has enabled the safe exercise of First Amendment rights for thousands of our residents and protesters."


A citywide curfew has also been issued in San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities across the country.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

ABC7 News reporter Dan Noyes was at the protests Friday night in San Jose, in the area of 5th and Santa Clara streets, giving live updates as the situation escalated.

More TOP STORIES News