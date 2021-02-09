vandalism

Caught on camera: Beloved monument in San Jose's Japantown vandalized

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Japantown's community leaders in San Jose are heartbroken after a beloved monument in their neighborhood was vandalized.

"The person takes something out of the backpack and sprays one side, sprays the other side," Pam Yoshida, describing the footage captured by her store's security camera. "They know it's wrong because they hide when cars drive by."

RELATED: Vandal hacks down historic cherry blossom trees in San Francisco's Japantown

By Monday morning, the community discovered the damage was done. Yoshida's store security camera captured the crime.

"You just can't believe that somebody would do something like that, to something that represents the struggles and sacrifices of the first generation of any immigrant community," she said.

The 11,000-pound granite stone honors the Issei Pioneers or the first generation of Japanese immigrants to settle in Santa Clara Valley. The rock was gift to San Jose from its sister city in Okayama, Japan.

RELATED: Oakland's Chinatown on edge after more than 20 reported robberies, Chamber of Commerce president says

"The idea of this granite stone is that it symbolizes the fact that we are resilient," said Jane Kawasaki, a board member with the Japantown Community Congress of San Jose.

The monument is so beloved in the community, some residents have been known to hug the stone as a way to connect with their ancestors, said Yoshida who is also co-president of JCC. Japantown's community leaders hope police will find suspects, but they worry the rock has been permanently damaged.

RELATED: White House responds to recent attacks on Asian Americans in shocking Bay Area incidents

"It's very disheartening to have someone just have total disregard for people to want to deface something like this," said Yoshida, who hopes public attention will at least let the suspect know what the monument means to the community.

So far, there is no evidence the crime was racially motivated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecrimejapandiscriminationhistoryvandalismasian americanimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Six in custody for altering Hollywood sign
Memorial for SF hit-and-run victim vandalized
Vandal hacks down historic cherry blossom trees in SF Japantown
Business owners blame stay-at-home order for spike in burglaries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens with video of siege | LIVE
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
WATCH LIVE: SF will move into next vaccine tier in 2 weeks
Only 1 NorCal county moves to less restrictive tier
COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Levi's Stadium
Rain heading to Bay Area through Valentine's Day weekend
Asian American groups join forces against violence
Show More
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Experts predict the world is 7 years from reaching herd immunity
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
Suspect arrested in attack on 91-year-old in Oakland's Chinatown
More TOP STORIES News