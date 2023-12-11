Menorah lighting at Santana Row in San Jose sends message of unity for all

Dozens came out Sunday to the San Jose Menorah lighting ceremony at Santana Row. The event started with the lighting of five candles for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens came out Sunday to the San Jose Menorah lighting ceremony at Santana Row. The event started with the lighting of five candles for the fourth night of Hanukkah.

"We are standing strong. We are standing as a proud Jewish community," said Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld, one of the organizers and executive director of the Chabad House in San Jose. "Jews and non-Jews alike came here tonight to celebrate good over evil. To celebrate light over darkness. To celebrate miracles."

The event featured city leaders such as Mayor Matt Mahan, former Mayor Sam Liccardo, District Attorney Jeff Rosen and more. They all urged the crowd to support each other. Security was tight. Every corner of Santana Row had either mall security or SJPD. The city wanted everyone to celebrate safely.

"We are thankful for being able to do this here in Santana Row," Weinfeld said. "This year is where more people want to show their Jewish pride, show their Jewish faith. We are all praying for Israel."

The event also featured live music, games for kids and street entertainers. One of the musicians says music helps him process the Israel-Hamas war. He hopes sharing music does the same for others.

"You use music to take yourself out of bad places," said Adi Smulan, a performer. "To bring positive energy. Make people dance when they are sad."

Those we spoke with tonight say the war weighs heavy on their hearts. They hope this year's Hanukkah reminds everyone about finding light in the darkness.

"Let's hope we will be able to survive this event as humanity," Smulan said. "Not as Jews, not as Muslims or Arabs or Christians. As human beings. As habitants of the planet earth."

