San Jose police arrest 6 juveniles suspected of carjacking

Police arrest carjacking suspects in San Jose, California on Thursday, August 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a wild night for San Jose police -- they were investigating a carjacking when the officer who took the report spotted the car.

This happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday. The officer was driving on McLaughlin Avenue when he spotted the car. He started a pursuit but the suspects didn't stop.

San Jose's police helicopter Air3 helped track the vehicle. Eventually the suspects stopped and ran from the car.

Police set up a perimeter. K9 officers were used to track down the suspects in the neighborhood of McLaughlin Avenue, Loupe Avenue and Tuers Road.

Six juveniles ended up being arrested. Two were bitten by the police dogs. Two of the suspects were taken away on a gurney and put into ambulances. The others were handcuffed and put in the back of patrol cars.

Police say the carjacking victim will get their vehicle back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingauto theftjuvenile crimeSJPDSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Extreme flooding reported as Hurricane Lane nears Hawaii
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
SF travelers ground trips to Hawaii in fear of hurricane
Poor air quality forces cancellation of some Bay Area soccer practices
Spare the Air Alert in effect for today
Community effort could soon put vineyards along SJ's Communications Hill
Hawaii resident talks lack of shelters as Hurricane Lane hits
State Senate passes AB-2923: More housing could be built at BART stations
Show More
Brush fire on Mt. Diablo adds to haze in East Bay skies
Consumer Reports helps you find the right generator for your home
Coach Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move
Oakland pop-up restaurant shut down by Alameda Health Department
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
More News