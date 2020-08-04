San Jose teachers required to instruct from empty classrooms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6305767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'I was thinking it was a shot, but it's better': Kids at summer camp learn to administer their own COVID-19 test. It could be a preview of what students will face when schools reopen in the fall.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Unified appears to be the first district in the state to require teachers to instruct from empty classrooms on campus.The school district and teachers union announced the agreement late Monday. At a recent school board meeting, Superintendent Stephen McMahon said teachers from inside of their classrooms would give faculty working technology and readily available support.Some teachers say it will put their health at risk and they want the option to work from home.The San Jose Unified school year starts next Wednesday. Nearly 1,600 teachers will be impacted.Our media partner the Mercury News reports teachers can bring their own preschool to high school-aged children with them to the classroom.