San Jose teachers required to instruct from empty classrooms

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Back to school
The school district and teachers union announced the agreement late Monday. At a recent school board meeting, Superintendent Stephen McMahon said teachers from inside of their classrooms would give faculty working technology and readily available support.
Some teachers say it will put their health at risk and they want the option to work from home.
VIDEO: Is this the future of schools? Kids learn to administer their own COVID-19 test
The San Jose Unified school year starts next Wednesday. Nearly 1,600 teachers will be impacted.
Our media partner the Mercury News reports teachers can bring their own preschool to high school-aged children with them to the classroom.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
- Here's which CA counties can reopen schools and salons amid COVID-19 pandemic
- COVID-19 learning pods: Here's how they work and what Bay Area schools say about them
- New 'learning hub' program could help thousands of SF students with distance learning this fall
- CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
- South Bay mother desperate for in-person learning options for son with special needs, fears delay in his progress
- California 'racing against the clock' to close digital divide before school starts, state superintendent says
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.