building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school looks a lot different this year. ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts in education, leaders in child development, families and teachers will bring you guidance and creative solutions for addressing safety measures, remote learning and mental health.

Watch Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School all this week on ABC7. Each day, we'll be live streaming a Bay Area conversation about different education-related topics, including:

Schedule:

  • Monday - Preschool

  • Tuesday - Elementary School

  • Wednesday - Middle/High School

  • Thursday - College

  • Friday - Teachers

Check back at 4:30 p.m. to watch here, on ABC7 News, and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

Go here for a look at more learning resources.

BACK TO SCHOOL STORIES & VIDEOS:
Child care crisis: Hundreds of Bay Area centers could permanently close while Congress debates bailout

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscomarinsan mateooaklandsan joseback to schoolbuilding a better bay areaschoolcoronavirusteacherteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Hundreds of child care centers face permanent closure
Volunteers offer free food delivery service to support struggling SF restaurants
Bay Area gymnastics owner sells family's 100-year-old house to keep gym open
How is COVID-19 impacting housing where we live?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
Coronavirus live updates: 13 PAC-12 athletes threaten to boycott football season
Hundreds of child care centers face permanent closure
Here's what has to close back down in San Mateo Co.
Trump sets date for US TikTok shutdown unless deal is made
Show More
Apple Fire in Riverside Co. ignited by vehicle exhaust, CAL FIRE says
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
SJ to provide high speed internet access for thousands of students
Volunteers offer free food delivery service to support struggling SF restaurants
Family makes imaginative craft-made Aquarium and Zoo
More TOP STORIES News