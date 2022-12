San Jose State library evacuated due to report of armed suspect, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. library at San Jose State University has been evacuated, police say.

SKY7 was over the scene where there is a large police presence on Wednesday.

Students are told to stay clear from the area.

There are reports of a person carrying a gun.

Both San Jose Police and University police are at the library.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

