'Such a good heart': Family mourns SJ security guard killed in double murder-suicide

Daniel Silva said his cousin, Marco Carral Duran, 23, was the security guard who was killed in a double murder-suicide in San Jose, early Sunday morning.
PREVIOUS REPORT: 3 dead in triple shooting in San Jose; police investigate possible murder-suicide
"Marco, being the good man that he is, was just trying to assist the woman and assist the children," Silva told ABC7 News.
The incident happened along Crescent Village Circle around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The victim's family said Duran was responding to a noise complaint, which Silva explained then turned out to be a couple having an argument with their six children present.
San Jose Police provided an update on Monday, "This was some sort of domestic dispute that was occurring in the parking lot area of this apartment complex."
Sgt. Christian Camarillo told reporters a security guard at the complex attempted to intervene and help in some way.
Silva said, "At one point, the other person involved pulled out a gun, he killed my cousin, he killed the woman, and then he killed himself."
Days later, Duran's family said his actions Sunday morning reflect the type of person he was- always eager to help.
"He was a great man. He was a really good son," Silva told ABC7 News. "He would just go to work to help his mother and his siblings make ends meet."
Duran was the oldest of four children.
Family members have since set up an online campaign to help with funeral costs.
Silva said Duran was an aspiring UFC fighter and was known for his contagious smile.
"He smiles and he makes me smile. He makes everybody smile," Silva said. "He was just really great to be around with and I love him and I miss him."
Duran also happened to be someone who spent five years growing out his hair, only to give it away.
"He had such a good heart. Like, he would even donate his hair to children in need. That's the kind of person Marco was," Silva told ABC7 News.
In a video shared by the family, Duran is recorded saying, "Hopefully, the kid that does get this bag of hair really enjoys it and they get some fun out of it until they can get theirs back."
"A great young man with his whole life ahead of him. He was only 23-years-old," Silva said. "He was a great older brother, a son to his mother. And I know one day he would've made a great husband and father."
He continued, "But he's gone now."
For a link to the family's GoFundMe Campaign, click here.