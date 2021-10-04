10 injured after car plows into 7-Eleven in San Leandro

At 4:17 PM, ACFD responded to a vehicle into a building on E 14th Street in @CitySanLeandro. A total of 10 people were injured. Six people required transport by @FalckAlCo for minor to moderate injuries. @SanLeandroPD is conducting an investigation. #ALCOFIRE @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/VWHXa1uHbf — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 4, 2021

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- 10 people are injured after a car slammed into a 7-Eleven store Sunday afternoon.It happened at around 4:17 p.m. on East 14th Street in San Leandro, where the vehicle went out of control.Witnesses say a woman had been shopping at the store before she accidentally drove into the store instead of driving away.Six people were transported to a hospital for minor to moderate injuries.All of those injured are expected to survive.