3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near San Leandro, 2nd of two of quakes

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a series of small earthquakes near San Leandro Sunday morning.
The first quake was reported at 11:36 a.m. and was 2.6 magnitude .
The second earthquake hit at 11:43 a.m. at 3.4 magnitude, according to the USGS.
The quakes were centered less than two miles from San Leandro, the agency reported.
The larger earthquake had a depth of 10.1 kilometers.
