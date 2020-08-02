Coronavirus impact: San Mateo County ordered to close indoor malls, gyms, salons and more by midnight

WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
The announcement comes after some businesses continued to operate on Saturday after county officials warned that some indoor businesses will likely come to a close on Aug 1. On Saturday morning, the county announced it was still in discussion with state officials.
The County of San Mateo remains in discussion with the state and as of Aug. 1 our status on the COVID-19 Monitoring List remains the same, without the additional business closures being required. We will inform businesses and public when we have confirmation of any status change.— County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 1, 2020
At 6p.m. the county announced businesses that could not be modified to operate outdoors, must close due to state orders.
UPDATE: The state has informed San Mateo County that due to being more than 3 days on the COVID monitoring list, specific indoor businesses must cease operations beginning 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Details: https://t.co/Kd1z6v2Hch— County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) August 2, 2020
The impacted businesses include:
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals
- Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
- Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Shopping malls
Shops that offer tattoos, piercings, and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close, the county guidelines states.
San Mateo County was the final Bay Area county added to the state's coronavirus watch list on Wednesday.
The county says increased social gatherings without proper face coverings, crowded housing conditions and workplace transmission all contribute to the rise in cases across the county.
The state has recommended for the county to improve its contract tracing and to continue stressing the importance of face coverings.
This is Kathy — she’s a hairdresser in San Carlos, when we talk to her at 5 PM she was still in limbo about whether she could stay open or not. That’s been frustrating. But now we’ve had to break the news to her that she will have the shut down at midnight, even more frustration. pic.twitter.com/Cd7znDlajw— KrisReyes (@KrisReyes) August 2, 2020
