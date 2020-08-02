Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: San Mateo County ordered to close indoor malls, gyms, salons and more by midnight

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The state ordered specific indoor businesses in San Mateo County to close by 12:01, Sunday on Aug. 2 due to being on the coronavirus watch list for three days.

The announcement comes after some businesses continued to operate on Saturday after county officials warned that some indoor businesses will likely come to a close on Aug 1. On Saturday morning, the county announced it was still in discussion with state officials.


At 6p.m. the county announced businesses that could not be modified to operate outdoors, must close due to state orders.


The impacted businesses include:
  • Gyms and fitness centers

  • Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

  • Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

  • Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing

  • Hair salons and barbershops

  • Shopping malls


Shops that offer tattoos, piercings, and electrolysis may not be operated outdoors and must close, the county guidelines states.

San Mateo County was the final Bay Area county added to the state's coronavirus watch list on Wednesday.

The county says increased social gatherings without proper face coverings, crowded housing conditions and workplace transmission all contribute to the rise in cases across the county.

The state has recommended for the county to improve its contract tracing and to continue stressing the importance of face coverings.



