San Mateo, Marin counties prepare for indoor dining ahead of move into less restrictive red tier

Stanley Chan almost couldn't wait for Wednesday. He was ready to seat diners Tuesday night inside his Sushi restaurant, I Prive.
RELATED: 2 Bay Area counties join red tier: Here's what will change
"We opened up the French doors, it's sort of in-between still, part of the outside though," said Chan.
At midnight San Mateo county jumps to the red tier allowing indoor dining to return to restaurants on Burlingame Avenue.
CrepeVine manager Giovanni Cea was getting ready.
"We'll start tonight, deep cleaning and get ready to open indoors at 25 percent," said Cea.
That means only four tables inside, but it's a start.
VIDEO: Beginning of the end? Berkeley epidemiologist shares COVID-19 predictions for 2021
Charlotte Juarez survived COVID-19 last summer. This was her first time eating out in a year, and, her birthday is next week.
"I told my husband I'd like to eat somewhere indoors for my birthday," said Juarez.
Gyms can now operate at ten percent capacity indoors and houses of worship, 25 percent. Pastor Chris Vinculado is looking forward to welcoming some parishioners back at Good News Fellowship Church in Daly City.
"With that we will have to be more safe, but what people are missing is being together," said Vinculado.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Moving to the red tier means coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since January.
Officials are optimistic they can keep moving forward as long as vaccine supply keeps up with demand.
"I'm going to say with vaccinations and more to come, things are only going to get better," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
