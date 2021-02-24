San Mateo, Marin counties prepare for indoor dining ahead of move into less restrictive red tier

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10365335" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The head of epidemiology at UC Berkeley's school of public health offered up some guesses about what life could be like in the spring, summer, fall and into 2022 as coronavirus vaccines become more widespread.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo and Marin Counties are jumping from California's purple tier to the red tier at midnight Wednesday, allowing many things to reopen, including indoor dining.Stanley Chan almost couldn't wait for Wednesday. He was ready to seat diners Tuesday night inside his Sushi restaurant, I Prive."We opened up the French doors, it's sort of in-between still, part of the outside though," said Chan.At midnight San Mateo county jumps to the red tier allowing indoor dining to return to restaurants on Burlingame Avenue.CrepeVine manager Giovanni Cea was getting ready."We'll start tonight, deep cleaning and get ready to open indoors at 25 percent," said Cea.That means only four tables inside, but it's a start.Charlotte Juarez survived COVID-19 last summer. This was her first time eating out in a year, and, her birthday is next week."I told my husband I'd like to eat somewhere indoors for my birthday," said Juarez.Gyms can now operate at ten percent capacity indoors and houses of worship, 25 percent. Pastor Chris Vinculado is looking forward to welcoming some parishioners back at Good News Fellowship Church in Daly City."With that we will have to be more safe, but what people are missing is being together," said Vinculado.Moving to the red tier means coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since January.Officials are optimistic they can keep moving forward as long as vaccine supply keeps up with demand."I'm going to say with vaccinations and more to come, things are only going to get better," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.