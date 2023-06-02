San Mateo Co. marks Pride Month with Progress Pride Flag, first-ever Pride Parade

San Mateo County marks Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag and hosting its first-ever Pride Parade.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County signaled the start of Pride Month with a special flag raising on Thursday morning.

Supervisors recently voted unanimously to declare June as LGBTQ+ month, in alignment with the national observance.

Then on June 10, the county will help sponsor the first San Mateo County Pride Parade. If people want to register to walk in that parade, they have until Friday, June 2 to do so.

The county's LGBTQ Commission Co-chair Chris Sturken explained the significance of the Progress Pride Flag. He said a black and brown stripe represents Black, Indigenous, People of Color within the LGBTQ community. The flag also incorporates the Transgender Pride Flag and a forward-facing arrow to symbolize progress.

If you're visiting the county center in Redwood City, you can't miss it. Officials said displaying the flag is meant to be a symbol of support and a showing of the diversity within the community. They're hoping it demonstrates San Mateo County is welcoming, inclusive and offers a safe space for people to "explore gender expression."

Beyond board president Dave Pine, the public also heard from the county's LGBTQ commissioner Aaron Adriano and commission co-chair Sturken.

Sturken said he feels the county has been pretty forward-thinking.

"This year is just extra special," he said. "With everything that's going on in our country, it's really important for us to be even more loud and proud, to make sure that transgender and non-binary members of our community know that they are loved, that they are seen, that they are heard."

"And that we are going to fight for their rights," he continued.

More Pride festivities are ahead, as San Mateo County's very first Pride Parade is scheduled for June 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the registration form for those interested in walking in the parade, nonprofits, schools, community groups, elected officials, businesses, government agencies and more can participate if they pay a small fee.

The parade is expected to run from B Street to Central Park in San Mateo. The hope is it'll be an annual event.

