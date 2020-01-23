San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion robbery, police say

One person died in this crash in San Mateo. Two others were taken to the hospital. Police are looking into whether this is connected to a home invasion robbery that had just happened before the crash. pic.twitter.com/YwS7iVDoTa — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 23, 2020

Accident in San Mateo- this is on Airport Blvd right at highway 101. The off ramp to Airport on the northbound side is closed. pic.twitter.com/hwYltiTpwM — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 23, 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police believe a fatal car accident is related to a home invasion robbery that happened four miles away from the crash scene.An SUV crashed head-on into a concrete barrier on Airport Boulevard just before 4 a.m.One person died and two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital, police said. Another car was involved in the home invasion robbery and got away, police said.Police were responding to the home invasion on Roberta Drive when they heard about the crash."We responded to the scene. We saw some vehicles leaving, tried to catch up to them and then CHP notified us of a single-vehicle collision here. We came back here and found CHP dealing with this collision. We are trying to determine whether this collision was involved with our crime," Lt. Todd Mefford with the San Mateo Police Department.Authorities shut down the off ramp to Airport Boulevard on the northbound side of Highway 101 while they conducted their investigation.