San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion robbery, police say

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police believe a fatal car accident is related to a home invasion robbery that happened four miles away from the crash scene.

An SUV crashed head-on into a concrete barrier on Airport Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

One person died and two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital, police said. Another car was involved in the home invasion robbery and got away, police said.

Police were responding to the home invasion on Roberta Drive when they heard about the crash.

"We responded to the scene. We saw some vehicles leaving, tried to catch up to them and then CHP notified us of a single-vehicle collision here. We came back here and found CHP dealing with this collision. We are trying to determine whether this collision was involved with our crime," Lt. Todd Mefford with the San Mateo Police Department.

Authorities shut down the off ramp to Airport Boulevard on the northbound side of Highway 101 while they conducted their investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateocar crashcrimepolice chasechphome invasionrobberyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News