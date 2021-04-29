San Mateo mass vaccination site reopens with increased supply, offering drop-in shots

The San Mateo Event Center is back in action as a vaccine site! An infusion of supply from the federal government has enabled them to open here again. They are equipped to give 4,000 shots a day. pic.twitter.com/mtxqukMzYr — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 29, 2021

Getting the Covid vaccine is so easy you don’t even have to get out of the car. So put on your fav podcast or playlist and get here! San Mateo Co. event Center. NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY. They have 500 people booked to get a shot today- they have 3,000 to give! pic.twitter.com/nOysldBKRI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 29, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County reopened a mass vaccine site Thursday after a month long shutdown because of supply issues.This time, instead of being short on shots they were short on people. The site at the San Mateo County Event Center had 3,000 shots to give Thursday and only 500 appointments booked.Officials say the low demand is so easy to handle, they now are not requiring appointments."The most important thing is to get shots in arms. We don't want people to have to go on a computer site and make an appointment. We have the availability so why not use it? We are asking people to come down when they are free. We are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today," said County Manager Mike Callagy.The site will also be open Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.San Mateo County has vaccinated a majority of eligible residents. But officials still aren't satisfied."We just passed 70%, which is an incredible mark for us. But we have a long ways to go. We want 90%. So we are asking people to come on down," Callagy said.The event center is located at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.