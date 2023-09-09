San Pablo police shoot, injure man after he charges at officers with metal pole, officials say

A San Pablo man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Pablo man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.

The San Pablo Police Department says it all began this afternoon around 1:30 p.m. after a woman called 911 asking for a mental health evaluation for her husband.

She said she thought he was showing signs of schizophrenia.

By the time police arrived, they say the man had locked himself inside of a room and refused any attempts at communication.

The woman said her husband wasn't acting violent and that she'd call officers again if he exited and she needed help.

About one hour later, the woman again called 911, saying that the man had come out of the room and was harassing her.

Police say the emergency dispatcher overheard the man in the background screaming that he would kill any police officers that came and make them kill him as well.

After San Pablo officers arrived back on the scene the second time, the man tried hiding and throwing brick pieces at them.

According to police, after they tried a series of non-lethal methods, the man charged and swung at officers with a metal pole.

While one officer ducked to avoid being hit, another fired a shot from his gun striking the man in the leg.

After the shot was fired, the man was detained and transported to a local hospital for treatment. That man is said to still be in critical condition as of Friday night.

Police say the officers involved have been placed on paid leave while they investigate in accordance with protocol.

