Police shoot and kill man near downtown Hayward Safeway, authorities confirm

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead after being shot and killed by Hayward police Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in downtown Hayward on City Center Drive near Valencia Place and the Safeway off Foothill Blvd.

Police say that officers are okay but they haven't released any further information on what happened.

The shooting happened near an office building in the area, where multiple windows were shattered from bullet holes. Crews are currently boarding up and making repairs to the windows.

Police tape is covering each of the entrances to the back parking lot of the Safeway.

