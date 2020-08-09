San Quentin State Prison sergeant, Army veteran dies after battle with COVID-19

Sgt. Gilbert Polanco was admitted to the hospital on July 3.
Last month, Polanco was on life support in the ICU.
His wife confirmed to ABC7 News that the prison sergeant died Sunday morning at a hospital in San Jose after his coronavirus diagnosis.
Just days after Polanco was admitted to the hospital, his daughter Selena was diagnosed with COVID-19 and so was his wife Patricia, the family said last month.
A GoFundMe campaign was created for Polanco and his family, and as of Sunday afternoon, it had raised more than $66,000.
A total of nine employees in the California prison system have died of COVID-19.
This is the first staff member death at San Quentin to date, according to the CDCR.
Twenty-four inmates at San Quentin have died of the virus.
In a statement Sunday afternoon, CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz expressed his condolences about Polanco's death.
"Sergeant Gilbert Polanco is an example of the best of CDCR and his passing deeply saddens us all. His dedication to public service will not be forgotten," Diaz said. "On behalf of a grateful department we extend our prayers of comfort and condolences to the Polanco family during these difficult times."
The acting warden at San Quentin said Polanco was a beloved colleague and friend.
"Our hearts are broken as we awaken to the news of the passing of our beloved Sergeant, colleague, and friend," said Acting San Quentin Warden Ron Broomfield. "Sgt. Gilbert Polanco demonstrated unwavering commitment and bravery as a peace officer working the frontline every day during this devastating pandemic. His memory is carried on in the hearts of all the men and women who continue to battle this deadly virus at San Quentin. We mourn together with his family and pray for their peace and comfort in the midst of their immeasurable loss."
