Crews battling grass fire burning near San Rafael shoreline

We are responding to a grass fire near Kerner and Francisco Blvd. E. No evacuations have been ordered. Firefighters are making an aggressive attack to limit spread. @centralmarinfd @SMFDinfo @RossValleyFire @NovatoFireDist @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/ihO1HAwRGq — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021

The #shorelinefire on a #RedFlagWarning day is an important reminder that fire season is here! Sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/kvr1XnB4sX, have a go-bag & plan. Maintain your defensible space! Visit https://t.co/peUbHpbyB4 and https://t.co/hkV68GVco8 for more info pic.twitter.com/UA7lKN3BKp — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- UPDATE: Firefighters are nearing containment on the grass fire burning at the San Rafael shoreline, SRFD tweeted. Crews will remain on the scene to mop up and control any hotspots.Crews are responding to a grass fire burning near Kerner and Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael Monday evening.Firefighters say the brush fire has burned approximately 5-7 acres.No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened at this time. Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.