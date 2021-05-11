brush fire

Crews battling grass fire burning near San Rafael shoreline

Crews battling grass fire burning in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- UPDATE: Firefighters are nearing containment on the grass fire burning at the San Rafael shoreline, SRFD tweeted. Crews will remain on the scene to mop up and control any hotspots.


Crews are responding to a grass fire burning near Kerner and Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael Monday evening.

Firefighters say the brush fire has burned approximately 5-7 acres.



No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened at this time. Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.



