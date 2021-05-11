Crews battling grass fire burning near San Rafael shoreline

Crews are nearing containment on #shorelinefire and will remain on scene to mop up & control any hotspots. Thanks to our partners for their quick. @SMFDinfo @marincountyfire @NovatoFireDist @centralmarinfd @RossValleyFire @SanRafaelDPW @SanRafaelPolice— San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021
Crews are responding to a grass fire burning near Kerner and Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael Monday evening.
Firefighters say the brush fire has burned approximately 5-7 acres.
We are responding to a grass fire near Kerner and Francisco Blvd. E. No evacuations have been ordered. Firefighters are making an aggressive attack to limit spread. @centralmarinfd @SMFDinfo @RossValleyFire @NovatoFireDist @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/ihO1HAwRGq— San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021
No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened at this time. Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
The #shorelinefire on a #RedFlagWarning day is an important reminder that fire season is here! Sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/kvr1XnB4sX, have a go-bag & plan. Maintain your defensible space! Visit https://t.co/peUbHpbyB4 and https://t.co/hkV68GVco8 for more info pic.twitter.com/UA7lKN3BKp— San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) May 11, 2021
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.