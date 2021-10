M3.2 earthquake near San Ramon likely on the Calaveras Fault pic.twitter.com/gmaF1zETuk — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 19, 2021

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Ramon Saturday afternoon, according to U.S. Geological Survey.The epicenter was 6 kilometers south of San Ramon , at a depth of 7.5 kilometers.There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.